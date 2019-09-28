Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,355 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,654 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 12,791.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 942,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 935,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.44. 165,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.66. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UTX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

In related news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $3,488,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

