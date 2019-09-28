Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 8,920 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Splunk by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Splunk by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. ValuEngine cut Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Splunk from $158.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Splunk stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,063. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $505,887.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.