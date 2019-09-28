Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,326. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

