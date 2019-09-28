Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,291 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.15.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.69. 3,212,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,445. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

