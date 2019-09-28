Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aqua America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aqua America by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,342 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Aqua America by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 438,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aqua America by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,152,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 129,782 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aqua America alerts:

NYSE:WTR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 36,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,541. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.37. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTR. Argus raised their target price on Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. HSBC set a $46.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.