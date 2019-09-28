Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 58,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Lennar by 183.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 244.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 79.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,231.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. 185,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,798. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

