Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 823.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of NorthWestern worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 286,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $293,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $40,036.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,470 shares of company stock worth $589,092 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Williams Capital upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 241,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.22.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

