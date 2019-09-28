Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

