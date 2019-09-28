Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,303 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.79. 5,114,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752,983. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $1,823,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,883 shares of company stock worth $12,042,217. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.04.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

