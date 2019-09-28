Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,110,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,583,000 after buying an additional 136,192 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after buying an additional 385,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $3,320,919.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,469,414. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.77.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,550. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $232.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

