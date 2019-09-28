Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Veritex stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.36. 280,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,454. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. Veritex has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $187,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $299,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 142.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 39.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

