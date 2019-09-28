Verge Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $54.10 million and $2.01 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00677547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,962,630,329 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Huobi, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, YoBit, TradeOgre, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Binance, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

