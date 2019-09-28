VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sberbank CIB downgraded shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.19.

NASDAQ:VEON traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,306. VEON has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). VEON had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VEON by 56.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in VEON by 27.3% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 28,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

