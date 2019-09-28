VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.17 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 2,033,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. VEON has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). VEON had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that VEON will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VEON by 68.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,337,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762,727 shares during the last quarter. TT International purchased a new position in VEON in the second quarter worth about $64,410,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in VEON in the second quarter worth about $21,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VEON by 477.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,765,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VEON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

