VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Down 7.3%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 4,951,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 1,202,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,582.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.80%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, Director Steven Gillis acquired 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

