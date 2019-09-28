Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.59% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $89,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 68,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,382. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $82.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

