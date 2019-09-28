Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,423 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $60,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

VCLT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.68. 5,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,255. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

