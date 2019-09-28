Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.23% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $469,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 137.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,744 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 221,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.59. The stock had a trading volume of 180,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.46. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $138.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.557 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

