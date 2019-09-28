Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,138,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.91% of Community Bank System worth $404,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,320,000 after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 448,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CBU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

