Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,239,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.31% of Jabil worth $449,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,500 shares of company stock worth $4,670,305. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

