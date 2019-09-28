Vanguard Group Inc. Has $435.41 Million Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.35% of Alteryx worth $435,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after buying an additional 47,854 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after buying an additional 85,708 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.39, for a total transaction of $656,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $182,381.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,698 shares of company stock valued at $18,816,004. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.18. 1,696,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.73. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.90, a P/E/G ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

