Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.39% of Syneos Health worth $390,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,999,000 after buying an additional 172,529 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,280,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,808,000 after buying an additional 110,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 174,481 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,458,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after buying an additional 124,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,438,000 after buying an additional 173,498 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

SYNH traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $52.99. 360,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,452. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

