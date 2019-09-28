Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.19% of Terreno Realty worth $455,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 192,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $1,163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,030,000 after buying an additional 36,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

TRNO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.26. 184,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,424. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

