Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of ALLETE worth $443,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ALLETE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ALLETE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ALLETE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. 192,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $510,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

