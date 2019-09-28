Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.16 (ASX:PLUS)

Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:PLUS) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

ASX:PLUS opened at A$18.76 ($13.30) on Friday. Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP has a 1-year low of A$17.25 ($12.23) and a 1-year high of A$18.06 ($12.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$18.29.

