ValuEngine Lowers Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Strong Sell

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.91. 26,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,364. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average is $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. The firm has a market cap of $777.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $126.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.92 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth $979,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

