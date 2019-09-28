ValuEngine Lowers RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

RYB stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 1.60. RYB Education has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of RYB Education worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

