ValuEngine Downgrades The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) to Hold

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on The Rubicon Project and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Shares of RUBI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 595,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,635. The Rubicon Project has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $470.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. Analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,259,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,965.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 33,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $334,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,985 shares of company stock worth $652,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

