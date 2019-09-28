UTRUST (UTK) Trading Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. One UTRUST token can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Huobi and IDEX. UTRUST has a market cap of $7.68 million and $2.58 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UTRUST has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00193034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.01029251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020558 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089882 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

