US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Update

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
USFD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. 3,217,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. US Foods has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $43.10.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
