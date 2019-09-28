US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Update

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

USFD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. 3,217,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. US Foods has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

