US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,013.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. 676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a market cap of $783.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 380,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,133,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MCRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

