US Bancorp DE Purchases 17,700 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.68. 3,975,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.49 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

