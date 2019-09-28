US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $71.00 price target on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of NUVA traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.31. 198,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,529. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

