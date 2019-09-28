US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Secureworks worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Secureworks in the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 147.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 101,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.12. Secureworks Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. Secureworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Secureworks Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Secureworks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Secureworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

