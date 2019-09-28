US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 39.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

PRSP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,921. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $99,486.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,330.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms recently commented on PRSP. Loop Capital raised their target price on Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

