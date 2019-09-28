US Bancorp DE Has $747,000 Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth $59,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 121.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 104.6% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 83,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHGE shares. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of BHGE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,433,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,396,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

