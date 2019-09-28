US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $70,242,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 46.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 593,660 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 188,440 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 52.3% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 15.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 76,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 572,572 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $19,828,000 after buying an additional 102,521 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

