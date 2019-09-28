US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,199 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UDR were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 236.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1,609.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $452,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,468.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

