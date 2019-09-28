US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,045 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $5,021,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 395,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 71,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.52.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.16. 3,579,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,413. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.41. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

