US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 6,060.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 target price on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $3.34 on Friday, hitting $464.03. 56,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.75 and its 200 day moving average is $471.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $356.12 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a current ratio of 28.16.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.38 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 45.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

