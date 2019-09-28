Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

In other news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,742.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $52,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,378,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $15,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2,452.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 268,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $9,163,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 280,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,469. The firm has a market cap of $854.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Upland Software has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $54.87.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

