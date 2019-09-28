UnlimitedIP Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Allcoin, LBank and HADAX. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and $361,600.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00193421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.01026767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020657 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00089980 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE, LBank, OTCBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

