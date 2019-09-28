University of Notre Dame DU Lac Sells 6,479 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac decreased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush set a $191.00 price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.19. 316,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,727. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $133.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.62.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 932.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

