University of Notre Dame DU Lac Purchases 518,836 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 215.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,836 shares during the quarter. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.7% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned approximately 1.11% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3,144.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 431,984 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 406,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,994,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,963,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 163,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $191,867.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of DRNA stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 737.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

