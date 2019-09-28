University of Notre Dame DU Lac Makes New Investment in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 473,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned about 0.63% of Garrett Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $38,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $8,878,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $6,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $3,441,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 84.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 143,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 561,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 34.50% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Garrett Motion’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.