University of Notre Dame DU Lac Boosts Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $2,119,502.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $500,463.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,103 shares of company stock worth $11,547,953. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.