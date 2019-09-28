Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,686,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,031 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.10% of Universal Display worth $881,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,458.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 94.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.21.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 25,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,095,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $6,923,027.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,524,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $27,531,508 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.10. 848,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,894. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average of $180.58.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

