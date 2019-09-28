United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in United Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 56,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 226,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $136.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

