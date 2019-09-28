United Services Automobile Association Sells 97,534 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 97,534 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $42,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,790,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after acquiring an additional 452,292 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 56,833.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 88,092 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $60.49. 5,759,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,541. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

