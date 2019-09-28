United Services Automobile Association Sells 260,215 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260,215 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.22% of Republic Services worth $60,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $8,561,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $13,240,530. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $85.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,645. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

